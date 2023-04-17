Top acts for Edge Fest​​​​​​​

Billy Ocean is set to headline the Saturday night at Edge Fest this September. Photo: Michael Gillen.

The newest and biggest music festival is coming to the Borders in September, with plenty of top acts set to grace the stage at Lilliardsedge Holiday Park.

The event will play host to some of the biggest names in music, with ‘Caribbean Queen’ and ‘When The Going Gets Tough’ singer Billy Ocean – who was previously booked to perform at the event in 2020 which was cancelled due to Covid – set to headline the Saturday evening and Scottish favourites Wet Wet Wet closing the Sunday night.

Chart-topping singer Ella Henderson and kitchen disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also take to the stage alongside Edinburgh singer songwriter Callum Beattie and Brit Award winner Gabrielle.

Festival favourites Peat & Diesel, voice of the M People Heather Small and leading Scottish band Skerryvore are among the star-studded line-up coming to party on Saturday and Sunday, September 2 and 3.

Company director Stuart Macdonald said: “We were so disappointed that we were unable to host the event after its launch in 2020 due to the pandemic, however, we are determined to come back bigger and better in 2023.

"We’ve expanded the event to now include two full days of live music, DJs and activities for kids with weekend camping, luxury accommodation and touring caravan pitches available.

"We’re beyond excited to be welcoming bringing some huge artists to our Victory Stage this year and we are really looking forward to welcoming the public to our most anticipated event to date.”

Held within the grounds of Lilliardsedge Holiday Park near Jedburgh, Edge Fest offers a full-on weekend with market stalls, silent disco, fairground rides and a wide selection of food and drink outlets.

The venue and organisers are already known in the area for hosting a string of hugely-successful smaller events throughout the last couple of years.

This event offers a music festival to really get excited about this summer for the whole family.

