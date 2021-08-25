Timetable woes for Borders Railway

Colin Smyth MSP at Tweedbank.

Scotrail plans to cut weekday trains to one an hour at off-peak times, and stop through services to South Gyle and Glenrothes from May 2022.

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said: “Instead of growing the Borders Railway, we are in danger of stifling it and rail passengers in our region are being treated as second class by the rail firms.

“These planned cuts will be the single biggest cut in rail services in the south of Scotland in living memory and really would undermine our journey to net-zero and efforts to urge people to get back on public transport.