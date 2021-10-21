Three Borders councillors up for awards

From left: Sandy Scott, Kris Chapman and Euan Jardine.

Long-standing councillor, Jedburgh’s Sandy Scott, is up for a lifetime contribution award.

First elected in 1995, he held the seat until 1999. He regained it in 2003 and has since held the social work portfolio. He is also the local authority’s appointee on the health board.

Mr Scott was a councillor when the local hospital closed and was replaced with a health centre, which was a difficult time, but along with others, oversaw the building of the new Jedburgh Grammar Campus.

Tweeddale West councillor Kris Chapman, who is the council’s disability champion, brings his own experience of growing up with cerebral palsy to the chamber.

Before being elected, Mr Chapman was a youth worker, and has been a trustee of the Scottish Youth Parliament, and Tweeddale Youth Action. Alongside his council duties, He is undertaking a masters in Social Work at Edinburgh Napier University, and has been shortlisted in the New Councillor of the Year category.

No stranger to these awards, Galashiels' Euan Jardine, is in the running for the Resilience and Recovery gong.

A councillor since 2017, the son of a shepherd is one of nine children. He is also a former international athlete and in his spare time enjoys sport, acting, videography and fantasy football.

During the pandemic, he was instrumental in creating an emergency hotline for residents who were in need of aid.

In 2019, his work was highly commended in the rural community champion category.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “This year’s Cllr Awards shortlist showcases the best of local government. During a time when they have experienced unprecedented challenges and pressure, these councillors are true champions for local government and their communit ies.”