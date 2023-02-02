Thorny issue of problematic Kelso woodland to be tackled

The woodland site in Kelso.

Residents have long called for help alleviating issues faced from trees which plunge some homes into partial darkness at Pinnacle Hill in Kelso.

The woodland was acquired by Kelso Common Good Fund several years ago, but is now regarded as something of an unwanted acquisition.

Kelso Common Good Sub-committee asked Scottish Borders Council’s tree officer, Simon Wilkinson, to come up with a solution.

And when members of the committee on Tuesday, January 31, they received a report suggesting extensive work to raise the crowns of trees and the cutting back of ivy.

Members welcomed the findings, but expressed some concerns at the prospective costs.

Councillor Tom Weatherston said: “I am slightly worried about what this would cost. Obviously we’ll have to get an estimate off somebody, or a couple of people, to try and get best value, but reading the list in detail, and knowing what tree surgeons can charge, this could be quite an expenditure, but we’ll just have to see what comes back.”

Those concerns were shared by Councillor Simon Mountford, who said: “This is very useful work that Simon Wilkinson has done, but going around and raising the crowns of the trees and cutting off all the ivy, it’s the work of a tree surgeon and they don’t come cheap, as Tommy just said.”

Committee chair, Councillor Euan Robson added: “I suppose it is quite conceivable that we could do some of the urgent work one year and leave the ivy, for example, for another year, so not necessarily do it all at once and I’m sure we could ask Simon what is the most urgent of the actions and I would suspect that would be where they are overhanging people’s gardens.”

Councillor Weatherston emphasised that the issue with the woodland is an historic one, saying: “I have said this before and I will say it again. This happened long before any of our time and long before the community council’s time. Why Kelso Town Council felt it was wise to spend £5,000 to buy this land mystifies me and I’ll probably go to the grave never understanding why they thought that was good value for the town.”

It was agreed that itemised costings on the suggested works be sought.

