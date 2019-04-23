This year’s common riding will be a gas, gas, gas for Marc

Selkirk’s Incorporation of Fleshers has named its main man for this year’s common riding casting ceremony – gas worker Marc Spence.

Like Darren Miller, above, Marc has never worked in the trade in which he has been honoured ,,, but he has been present on just about every outing and event it organises.

The 2019 Incorporation of Fleshers Standard Bearer is Marc Spence.

Marc, who lays gas mains and fixes gas escapes for SGN, explained: “I just used to go to all the functions, such as the bussing and the foy, as I was friends with all the guys.

“So Beechy Grieve said to me that as I came along to everything anyway, I’d may as well join.

“So I said aye, why not, and two years later here I am, about to cast the flag!”

Marc’s parents, Tom and Frances, hailed from Walkerburn and Peebles respectively.

However, Tom moved to Selkirk to work as a yarn store manager in 1977, and Marc has lived in Selkirk since, attending Knowepark Primary and Selkirk High School.

The 45-year-old is the first of his family to cast a flag on Selkirk’s big day, although he has been an avid follower of the common riding all his life.

He said: “It is a huge honour. I’m excited and scared at the same time ... it is a bit daunting.

“I’m just looking forward to getting up on that stage and doing it, making my girlfriend Elaine and daughter Kirstin proud, as well as mum and dad.

“I have had a couple of goes at the cast, and they seemed to go alright, but training starts in earnest this week.