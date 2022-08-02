Things to see and do this August

‘Distillations – Visual Art Exhibition by Alexandra Warren’ takes place at Halliwell’s House Museum (Selkirk) from 21 August through to 31 October, with free entry, and she will also be on hand to discuss what influences her beautiful artwork, while showcasing some of her materials and works in progress to demonstrate how her art is created in a ‘Meet the Maker’ session from 11am-1pm on August 27, also free to attend.
At Hawick Museum, visitors can view ‘The Art Collection’, a fantastic selection of paintings and sculptures from the Fine Art Collection held by Live Borders’ museums and featuring work from the 19th century through to the present day, from August 27 until November 28, opening times vary.
Also, ‘The Innerleithen Lade – An impression’, by Borders artists Irene Campbell, Ali Halley and Muriel Prince, runs from August 20 to October 31 at St Ronan’s Wells.