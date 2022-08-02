Things to see and do this August

‘Distillations – Visual Art Exhibition by Alexandra Warren’ takes place at Halliwell’s House Museum (Selkirk) from 21 August through to 31 October, with free entry, and she will also be on hand to discuss what influences her beautiful artwork, while showcasing some of her materials and works in progress to demonstrate how her art is created in a ‘Meet the Maker’ session from 11am-1pm on August 27, also free to attend.