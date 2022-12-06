Things looking up for Cinders in Galashiels

Gretrude and Grizelda, played superbly by Stuart Mitchell and Jodie Miller.

Remember that Covid thing? IT’S BEHIND YOU! Oh, and not forgetting BUTTONS! BOB THE BUNNY’S BEING BOTHERED!

The Volunteer Hall in Galashiels is rocking every night from Tuesday to Saturday this week, with a fantastic cast, a snappy script and more popular songs than you could wave a sparkly stick at.

There is a familiar feel to it all, with 2017 Braw Lass Amy Thomson taking on the titular role with some ease, and 2022 Braw Lad John Turnbull showing there’s no end to his talents by filling Prince Charming’s boots brilliantly … the pair harmonising superbly as they channel Angry Anderson for Suddenly.

If the glass slipper fits ... Prince Charming (John Turnbull) and Cinderella (Amy Thomson).

While Cinders (Spoiler alert … she does get to the ball) and Charmers have the lovey bit covered, there’s a fair bit of competition for the comic relief. And stealing the show are Grizelda and Gertrude (Jodie Millar and Stuart Mitchell), the ugly sisters with the ugly attitude. There’s enough multi-level comedy to keep bairns of all ages laughing out loud.

Their mum, Rubella, played by Julia Noble, adds to the wickedness, a spendthrift stepmum with a heart of stone and a singing voice to die for.

Keeping the laughs chugging along are dodgy builders Bodget and Legget (Julie Smith and Craig Douglas), the put-upon Baron Hardup (Tracy Borthwick) and Leanne Robinson’s Dandini.

But pulling craftily on the “aww" strings is Billy Rooney’s unlucky-in-love Buttons, whose obsession with a stuffed bunny is probably the last straw to any chance of a future with our Cinders.

The cast takes a well-deserved round of applause after a happy ending. Photos: Alwyn Johnston.

It is a sheer triumph, from the scenery and costumes to the fantastic chorus line and dancers, from the music to the song choices (can’t beat LadBaby’s chart-topper I Love Sausage Rolls).

