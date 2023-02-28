The Wedding Singer will grow old with you

The cast of The Wedding Singer, playing at the Victoria Hall all this week. Photos: Grant Kinghorn.

And theatre-goers in Selkirk are in for a spectacular treat this week, with their performance of The Wedding Singer, which was of course a pretty solid Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore vehicle back in 1998.

As a musical, it’s even better, with catchy (and hilarious) songs, a hyper-talented cast of players and more dodgy mullets than you can shake a microphone at.

The Selkirk Musical Theatre Company had selected this show years ago, and although the pandemic prevented them putting it on until now, it’s clear they have been working on it for quite some time.

Kirsty Cleland as Julia and Stuart Mitchell as Robbie, with some fake famous faces.

Stealing the show is Kirsty Cleland’s Julia, as she seems to have channelled the spirit of Barrymore … every movement and facial expression reminds you of who originally played the part … and her singing transcends the acting; simply brilliant.

And taking the other lead role, Stuart Mitchell effortlessly takes on the triple-pronged task of portraying Robbie Hart … the goofiness, the innocence and the darkness once his heart is broken in Somebody Kill Me is something to behold.

And if the role of Robbie wasn’t enough, he also looked after the choreography, which was so good, you never knew quite where to look as so much was going on, mostly to great comic effect.

The duo are note-perfect, with highlights including Grow Old With You.

Stuart Mitchell as Robbie, Richard Platt as Sammy and Ross Aitkin as George.

Backing them to the hilt are the superb Richard Platt and Ross Aitkin – who play Robbie’s bandmates Sammy and George – and Amanda Blacklock, who plays Julia’s pal Holly (just brilliant in Saturday Night in the City).

Craig Douglas saves any thoughts of pity for Julia’s intended Glen, with a masterful take on the Wall Street baddie, whose highlight comes in All About the Green.

And Natalie Wright puts on a fair few years as Robbie’s granny Rosie, and takes them off again as she entertains in Move That Thang with Ross Aitkin (George).

Rachel Inglis, who delivers A Note From Linda, is brilliant, too, if a bit on the uncomfortably bawdy side when she tries to win Robbie back … just don’t watch with your mum.

Richard Platt (Sammy) and Amanda Blacklock (Holly).

Familiar face Yvonne Mitchell is great as Julia’s pushy mother Angie, who tries to get her daughter to marry for the dosh.

The entire ensemble take on multiple roles (and costume changes) to amazing effect and there are so many with undoubted skill that the future of the company is in no doubt.

Truly, the whole thing is just so slick it’s a wonder they don’t slide off the stage, thanks to accomplished direction from Steve Oliver and tight musical direction from Derek Calder and his fantastic team of local musicians, who never miss a beat.

After watching a lot of the old favouorites, it’s often with trepidation you prepare to watch a whole new show, but this crew made it a no-brainer … sometimes you just have to try something new.

Rachel Inglis leaves a message from Linda.

They take Sandler's sometimes sickly-sweet comedy to whole new levels, and it really is a delight.

In fact, if ever they make a musical of Happy Gilmore, I’ll be first in the queue!

Yvonne Mitchell (Angie) gives Julia some advice.

