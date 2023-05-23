The Steamie ... with a twist

Dragged Tae The Steamie ... set to hit the stage in Innerleithen and Melrose.

The original play, set on Hogmanay 1953, four Glasgow women of various ages and personalities gather in the local washhouse (or 'steamie') to do their last laundry of the year. They share memories and jokes, talk about their menfolk, and hopes for the future. It is sad, nostalgic, and very, very funny.

The latest version "Dragged tae the Steamie” hopes to bring the play to new audiences, and perhaps give it a fresh new spin for those already familiar with the original.

Director Finlay Mclay said: “So many of us have grown up with the television version every Hogmanay and the four iconic female characters have inspired many a young drag performer.

"Following the increase in popularity of drag shows, it seemed a natural step to gender flip the roles.

"By doing so we hope to bring a memorable adaptation of The Steamie to a new audience who are familiar with drag performance, but may not have experienced traditional theatre. Conversely, we hope to promote the art form of drag to an unfamiliar theatre audience.”

Four professional male actors with experience in drag will portray the four iconic female characters, and a professional female-identifying actor will play the stereotypical male role in the piece. #

The play will be presented using the original text and challenges the prevailing perception of drag.

The cast is: Stewart W Fraser / Sally Starshine as Mrs Culfeathers; Grant F Kidd / Auntie Effie as Magrit McGuire; James T Smith / Nomi Divine as Doreen Hood; Darren Brownlie as Dolly Johnstone; and Kirsty Whyte / Roxy Stardust as Andy.

Dorothy Paul, Lisa Le Grove and Margaret Woods – The Steamie Singers – have recorded songs which will be played on the tour.

The play will take in two Borders venues as part of its Scottish tour.

First, the Memorial Hall in Innerleithen, which has already played host to highly successful drag nights, hosts the play on Thursday, July 6, while the Corn Exchange in Melrose gets in on the act on Thursday, July 20.