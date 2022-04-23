The secret’s out for John and Abbie, Braw Lad and Lass for 2022

In the hot saddles this year are Gala Rugby Club star John Turnbull, 22, and avid horse rider Abbie Hood, who’s 23.

At 8pm on Friday night, as entrenched in tradition, the town clock pealed the tune of “Braw Braw Lads” before the doors of the council chambers opened and Bill White, President of the Braw Lads Gathering, revealed the pair.

Both John and Abbie were chosen by the Braw Lads Executive Council in 2020 … then the pandemic hit.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bill White announces the Braw Lad and Lass, John Turnbull and Abbie Hood.

And the pair have had to keep their amazing secret till now.

And for Abbie, whose brother Mark was Braw Lad in 2016, that’s probably been the hardest thing.

She told us: “Keeping the secret has been difficult, as it’s been my dream of mine since I was a young girl.

"We’ve just had to forget about it, but it’s here now, so we can enjoy it and there’s a great summer ahead.

"I’m most looking forward to Braw Lads week, and making new friends at the festivities throughout the Borders.

"It’ll be great!”

John, a smart meter engineer with Scottish Gas, is also looking forward to Braw Lads week.

He said: “This feels amazing, it's so great that now everyone knows and I can share it with them.

"I love the gathering, and to think I’ll be Braw Lad for it, and to be accompanied by Braw Lass Abbie, it’ll be great.”

John is the first of his family to take up the reins.