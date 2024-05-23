​​​The Merchant of Venice visits Traquair House

The cast rehearsing the grounds of Traquair House

One of Shakespeare’s most enduring classics -The Merchant of Venice, will be brought to life in the stunning grounds of Traquair House.

Directed by David Bon for Shakespheare's annual promenade performance, the classic is transported into the 1920s with music from the Jazz era.

A pertinent and contentious play, this comedy attempts to expose the real human cost of racial mockery. Given the bloodshed, displacement and grief in Gaza in the present day, this performance will, no doubt, raise discussion over the historic and ongoing human tragedy which the world seems helpless to staunch?

As ever, Shakespeare blends humour with bitter cruelty. The rainbow love of today's LGBTQ world is portrayed without shield or fear; feminism stands proud. The ideas are current and yet timeless.

Marching to the trial scene

Scott Noble takes the reins as Shylock and builds tension and an argument for revenge convincingly while Portia and her sidekick, Nerissa, manipulate and ensure the security of the Belmont stocks and shares!

As ever, there is a strong cast: stalwarts such as Matt Davies, Kath Mansfield and Angus Shearer are joined by an exciting clutch of young actors. An enthusiastic cast of children brings vibrancy and enthusiasm to the grounds of Traquair.

“Often, youngsters train with us, watching the more experienced cast, and then head off to university and are lost,” explained Kath Mansfield. “We do, however, have Mike Boyd back on board these last few years, and of course, David Bon returned.

“It is twenty years since we last produced The Merchant of Venice and, for me, playing Nerissa on four of the nights instead of Portia for the whole run, as I did twenty years ago, has been a lot of fun. Neve Scott’s a talented young woman and one to watch.”

Director David Bon

Order a pre-show meal at The Old Walled Garden Cafe, 01896 830777 or bring your own picnic.

Come prepared for all weathers, stout walking shoes and savour a bottle of Bear Ale at the interval.