The man behind the lens comes to Hawick

Cameraman Doug Allan on location in Prince Leopold Island, Lancaster Sound in May 1995.

Award-winning Doug Allan, of whom Sir David once said: “Wildlife cameramen don’t come much more special than Doug” is touring Scottish theatres this autumn with his latest show “It’s a Wrap”, sharing his extraordinary filming challenges and successes, and he comes to the Heart of Hawick on Monday, November 29.

Part retrospective, the show is also Doug’s perspective on climate change and its impacts on the world’s wild places.

Doug, who has filmed extraordinary footage for shows such as Hostile Planet, Forces of Nature, Operation Iceberg, Frozen Planet, Ocean Giants, Human Planet, Life, Planet Earth, The Blue Planet and Life in the Freezer, said: “There are big days when animals behave spectacularly right in front of your lens.

"And other quieter times when a deeper understanding reveals itself, a new insight into the environment and what’s alive there.

"I’ll be talking about these moments of truth and how they’re the biggest privilege of a wildlife cameraperson.”

“I’ve always balanced optimism with reality, but the latest world climate report lays bare the need for radical, urgent action.

"There are solutions, and I want to talk about them. They’re all challenging, some are scary and depend on us making deep changes to how we live.

"The planet’s at a crossroads and we’re at the wheel. The next few years are going to be exciting.”