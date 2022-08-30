The last butcher in Galashiels bids farewell

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's goodbye from Stewart.

Stewart Noble has been serving his loyal customers for 37 years, starting in 1985 when the butchers was run by the Findlay family.

Stewart took over the reins in the millennium, and proved he was a cut above the rest when he claimed the glory of making the best Steak Pie in the South East of Scotland.

When he pulls the shutters down on Saturday, it’ll be the end of an era for Stewart and for the town centre, as he is the last trading butcher in Galashiels.

It’s with a heavy heart that Stewart is closing, and he says the rise of giant supermarkets has left him with no choice.

“I’m just not getting the footfall. I’ve always had loyal customers, but it’s just not enough. When you get to the stage when you’re using your own money to pay bills, it’s time to go.

"I’m the last butcher in Gala, and I’m not sure if there will be another. Ever since they built all the supermarkets down the bottom end, it just takes everyone out my end of the town.”

As for the future, Stewart said: “I’ll not be opening another shop, put it that way. I am so grateful to my loyal customers who have supported me for many years.”

Stewart leaves a lasting legacy in Galashiels and was hailed his a hero during the pandemic.

And, from across the pond in Austrailia, one customer paid tribute to the butcher on social media, saying that one of the highlights of coming home was for his pies.