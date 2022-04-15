The Iceman cometh to MacArts
Galashiels grapple fans are in for a treat on May Bank Holiday, as the World Wide Wrestling League rolls into MacArts for W3L Mayday, and we’ve got five pairs of tickets to give away.
Not only that, readers of the Southern Reporter can claim a 20% discount when buying tickets (normal price £14).
The main event will see a European wrestling icon who has recently returned to W3L, Iceman, team with his son Jack to take on W3L Champion Lou King Sharp and a partner of Sharp’s choosing.
Iceman was the first ever W3L Champion, winning the championship back in 2003 and would love to prove himself worthy of another opportunity at the championship with a victory over Sharp in tag team action.
Also on the card will be a “Swashbucklers Surprise” match between ‘Captain’ Mackie and Luke Aldridge, along with appearances from W3L Wrestling Showdown Champion Krieger and Tag Team Champions Saqib Alia nd Craig Stephens. W3L Women’s Champion Emily Hayden will also be defending her championship.
Promoter Mike Musgrave said: “We want to show our appreciation for the Scottish Borders wrestling fans by bringing a W3L Pay Per View event to Galashiels for the first time, so the show will later be available on pay per view via W3LBoxOffice.com
To win one of five pairs of tickets, email [email protected], heading the email with Wrestling Tickets. The first five will win a pair of tickets.
Tickets: ringside front row £16, general admission £14, concession £12, family of four £46 are available at www.W3Lwrestling.com and locally from Guess What? On Channel Street. To claim the 20% reduction (not including rignside seats), use the code “Southern” on the website.
