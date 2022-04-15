The Iceman cometh to MacArts

I am writing to you regarding the World Wide Wrestling League's upcomingLive American Style Wrestling event returning to MacArts in Galashielson May 2nd for an action packed bank holiday evet. Ever popular withkids and families, we will be bringing a line up to be excited as wepresent “W3L Mayday!”.We are a UK wrestling promotion, based out of Scotland that for 15 yearshas worked hard to put on top quality events around the UK featuring thevery best international wrestlers.Any help you could give us in letting more people in the local area knowabout this event would be greatly appreciated.We would be more than happy to put 5 pairs of tickets up for grabs in acompetition for your readers (valued @ £14 per ticket). Also, we couldreward your readers with a 20% discount code – let us know and we canset this up. In addition to this if you would like access to anyWrestlers for pictures / interviews in the week leading up to the eventor at the event itself we could arrange this.As a small touring group in the entertainment industry we thoroughlyappreciate all support from the local media. Please visit our websiteW3Lwrestling.com for more information on us.Finally I have attached a press release for the event as well as somepromotional images.Please contact me via email or phone 07886021022 to confirm you havereceived this email and for any further information you require.Best RegardsMike MusgravePromoterAbout the World Wide Wrestling League :-The World Wide Wrestling League is a touring group that presentsAmerican Style Wrestling events across the UK. American Wrestling isextremely popular with families and Children. The World Wide WrestlingLeague hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the U.K andabroad.Please visit our website www.W3Lwrestling.com, follow us on [email protected], check us out on facebook - /w3lwrestling or watch us onour YouTube channel W3LNetwork.com .World Wide Wrestling League – W3L Mayday!Monday May 2nd – MacArts, Galashiels - Doors: 6.30PM, First Bell: 7PMDoors Open at 6.30PM with the first match set to take to the ring at7PM. Tickets: Ringside front Row £16, General Admission £14, Concession£12, Family of Four £46 - Available @ www.W3Lwrestling.com + locallyfrom Guess What? On Channel Street.