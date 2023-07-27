News you can trust since 1855
The circus is coming to town

Promoter Tony Hopkins, is celebrating 40 years of promoting his own circus shows, by bringing his 2023 production of “Circus Montini ” to the Borders.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST
Clowning around in Peebles, Melrose and Jedburgh.Clowning around in Peebles, Melrose and Jedburgh.
A deliberately down-sized show has been created to be able to take the show to places that do not often see a circus but without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.

A three-day run in Peebles’ Victoria Park runs from Tuesday, August 1 to Thursday, August 3, and the circus will be calling in at Gibson Park in Melrose from August 4-6, and Lothian Park in Jedburgh from August 7-9.

Tony said: “The show is made up of a fantastic array of top artistes including a stunning unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and some brilliant break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia.

“It’s a very full, fast-moving programme and, of course, includes clowns such as Petro who has joined the show from Ukraine.”

