The circus is coming to town

Clowning around in Peebles, Melrose and Jedburgh.

A deliberately down-sized show has been created to be able to take the show to places that do not often see a circus but without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.

A three-day run in Peebles’ Victoria Park runs from Tuesday, August 1 to Thursday, August 3, and the circus will be calling in at Gibson Park in Melrose from August 4-6, and Lothian Park in Jedburgh from August 7-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony said: “The show is made up of a fantastic array of top artistes including a stunning unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and some brilliant break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia.