The Borders can help make Scotland dyslexia friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fiona Morris from Dyslexia Scotland’s Borders' branch explained, “We have a vision that Scotland can become a dyslexia-friendly country, where people feel included, accepted, respected and celebrated. But to do that, we need to find out how near or far away from this goal we are.

“The aim of the survey is to identify the areas of Scottish society that could be more inclusive. We want to hear from every area of Scotland, so it’s important to make sure we get a wide range of responses from the Borders. So please encourage and assist colleagues, friends and family to take part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One tenth of the population is dyslexic – that’s over 500,000 people – a neurological difference that can affect reading, writing, memory and spelling. Critically, many of those will feel held back in life if they haven’t been identified or supported, meaning that thousands of Scots are left unable to fulfil their potential.

Dyslexia Scotland volunteers

Dyslexia Scotland Ambassador and BBC television presenter Hamza Yassin is supporting the survey: “I’d really encourage everyone over the age of 16 in Scotland who is dyslexic – or who thinks they may be dyslexic – to please, please take part in this really important national survey. I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received but I know that many people still face barriers and difficulties. Taking part in the survey will help Dyslexia Scotland get a better picture of what they need to prioritise for action.”