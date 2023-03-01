The beautiful moment Borders lad Oscar rings the bell to mark the end of cancer treatment

The youngster, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when he was a tot, has rung the victory bell to signify the end of his treatment.

Oscar, who lives in Kirk Yetholm, Kelso with his parents Alistair and Danielle, and older brother Jack, has proved himself a brave warrior having battled the disease since November 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3-year-old was frequently unwell with colds and coughs, and despite medication, he wasn’t getting better.

The sweet sound of victory. Oscar marks the end of his treatment with staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

November 7 2019 is a date his parents will never forget. It’s the day their world fell apart and they asked themselves the question – will our son survive?

Speaking to the Southern this week, his mum said: “Oscar was unwell with sickness. He was lethargic and had mottled skin. I phoned 999, an ambulance arrived and he was taken to the BGH where a finger prick showed abnormal cells and low platelets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first thing me and my husband did was google platelets and the search came up with cancer. We both shook our heads and said no, it wont be that, he’ll be okay.”

Their little boy was far from okay, and after being transferred to hospital in Edinburgh a couple of days later, their worst nightmare came true – Oscar had leukaemia.

She added: “He was only three years old and was so unaware of everything. It was heartbreaking. As a family we were devastated and terrified for him. Would he survive?”

Recalling how she felt after hearing the news, Danielle said: “One memory that sticks out is when we were told his diagnosis after an agonising 48-hour wait for results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was unaware of the ward we were on. I left his room crying and I noticed a young girl with no hair singing “Let It Go”. She was so happy and also going through a cancer battle – that’s when our world shattered.”

But following intense chemotherapy treatment and gruelling procedures for three years, Oscar did survive and lived to tell the tale of how he became one of the bravest boys in the Borders.

And finally, on Wednesday, he rang the symbolic bell of victory and hope for the future.