Ten new homes on the agenda in Duns

Preston Road in Duns. Photo: Google.

A proposal of application notice has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council, ahead of a formal planning application, by applicant Robert Lamont for a residential development at Wellfield Knowe on the west side of Preston Road.

Interested parties are invited to take part in an online consultation later this month when the proposed development will be discussed.

Mr Lamont said: “Whilst the plans are at an early stage, the proposal is for 10 new homes arranged in a traditional street pattern, symmetrical to the existing houses on the east side of the road, whilst not extending further than the current development edge on the line of the cemetery access road.

“Importantly, this development will provide homes for families and home-buyers in Duns. The development will attract investment and create employment locally during the construction phase, and, once completed, will provide homes to allow people to live and work in Berwickshire, as directed by the council’s economic strategy.

“It is also anticipated that the new homes will support local shops and services in Duns town centre, a short walk of around eight minutes.

“We look forward to engaging with the local community and stakeholders over the coming months and encourage them to participate in our public consultation in advance of the submission of the planning application.”

The online consultation will be held between 1pm and 7pm on Thursday, October 21. All members of the public are encouraged to view the proposal in advance and participate in the consultation to allow public views to inform the eventual planning application submitted to the council.