Teenager in critical condition following a collision on the A72

The A72 was closed between Cardrona and Peebles to allow officers to carry out their enquiries and re-opened around 9pm.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian on the A72 at Eshiels, near Peebles around 4.10pm.

The pedestrian, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to New Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital for sick kids, where medical staff describe her condition as critical.