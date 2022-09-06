Teenager in critical condition following a collision on the A72
A teenage girl is fighting for her life following a collision with a bus on Monday.
By Paul Kelly
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:49 pm
Emergency services were called to a crash involving a bus and a pedestrian on the A72 at Eshiels, near Peebles around 4.10pm.
The pedestrian, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to New Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh Hospital for sick kids, where medical staff describe her condition as critical.
Inspector Stephen Quinn of Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing said: “Our thoughts remain with those involved in the incident and we will continue to support them throughout.