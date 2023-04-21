News you can trust since 1855
Technology tourism comes to the Borders

Borders residents and visitors are being invited to help two local tourism initiatives to test a new, free digital storytelling audio-trail which it’s hoped will allow people to discover more about the region.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Man stands at sculptures on Pirn Hill Fort Trail, overlooking Innerleithen. Photo: FLS.Man stands at sculptures on Pirn Hill Fort Trail, overlooking Innerleithen. Photo: FLS.
Man stands at sculptures on Pirn Hill Fort Trail, overlooking Innerleithen. Photo: FLS.

Source-to-sea river revitalisation project, Destination Tweed and Go Tweed Valley have been selected as one of 20 projects in a Scotland-wide pilot, which will trial technology from the GeoTourist app over the next five months.

A special audio trail called Tweed Valley Tales – Nature, History and Stories has been created and highlights points of interest in and around Peebles.

Locals and visitors alike are being encouraged to use the app as they explore the area this summer, to help the project gain insights into how the technology is used and valued by the public. If the response is positive, the technology could be utilised by destinations across the country to enhance the experience of anyone visiting or exploring their region.

Using the app, visitors can self-guide around the Tweed Valley or can discover it virtually from a different location. They can even upload their own content and share their own knowledge and insights.

Included within the tour are an eerie walk through a 600m-long disused railway tunnel at Neidpath, the carving of a First Nations figure by champion chainsaw carver Peter Bowsher at Dawyck Botanic Garden, and Cross Kirk, Peebles, where it is said that a cross and relics of St Nicholas were discovered. As well as being the patron saint of sailors, St Nicholas was also the origin of the story of Santa Claus.

The Great Polish Map of Scotland, the Soonhope huts near Peebles and the Glentress meteorite sculpture with its inscription in Klingon – a nod to its maker’s love of Star Trek – also feature as part of the trail.

Luke Fisher, Tweed Forum’s Destination Tweed project manager, said: “Through this pilot, we hope to discover how best to provide the information that visitors find most useful so that we can harness the latest technology to enable tourism in the region to thrive.”

Included in the tour are Neidpath Tunnel, the Great Polish Map of Scotland, and many others sites.

The Geotourist app is free to download and can be accessed at www.geotourist.com

Related topics:ScotlandTweed Forum