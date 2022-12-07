Tania awarded Queen’s Nurse title

Tania Ferguson with her Queen's Nurse Award. Photo: Lesley Martin.

Tania was nominated to join the programme for consistently being at the forefront of improvement and innovation in health visiting, driving forward practice development, staff wellbeing and person-centred practice.

Upon being awarded her title at a ceremony in Edinburgh, Tania said: “This award means the world to me. After 35 years in nursing, striving to do my best, I was truly honoured to be nominated.

“The programme has been a profoundly transformative experience which has given me the opportunity to develop as a person, in order to be the best nurse I can be.”

She added: "I am entirely committed to delivering person-centred care and shaping workplaces where staff can be well and flourish, and, ultimately making a difference to the health and wellbeing of the families and teams I work with.”

Sarah Horan, Director of Nursing Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Tania on her award. I know that she has really embraced the journey to becoming a Queen’s Nurse.

“The process of being accepted onto the programme isn’t an easy one – and it is testament to Tania’s hard work and dedication that she has been awarded this title and the fantastic opportunities that come with it.

“Six nurses from NHS Borders have now been awarded Queen’s Nurse status since the programme was re-established in 2017. It is a fabulous learning and leadership development opportunity and I hope that more of our community-based nurses will be successful in the future.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Tania joined 19 other community nurses in completing the nine-month programme, which consisted of a week-long residential workshop followed by two further workshops and individual coaching sessions.

