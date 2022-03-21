Sukie’s scones for Ukraine raise £1.4k

Sukie and Bill Barber with their home baking which was sold to raise cash for Ukraine.

Sukie told The Southern: “Following the monthly ‘Sukie’s Scones’ pop up to support Opportunities Zambia, we decided that we should run the shop a second day to raise money to do our bit to support the desperate situation for the people of Ukraine.

“It turns our that there are lots of amazing people in the Borders, as not only did regular bakers produce the goods, but we saw new faces too.

"It was heart-warming to see so many people supporting the one-off shop.

“A huge thank you goes to all our wonderful bakers, Chris Barton, Shon Kennedy, Helen Graham, Anne Bethune, Sharon Liptrott, Barbara Carter, Joan from Midlem, Elizabeth Davidson, Susan White, Jean Guthrie, Elma Hendry, Fiona Holmes, Jill Freshwater, Judith Davies, Jane Telfer, Anna Cove, and especially Timmy who is nine and Nathan, who’s five.

"We are sure there are more we do not have a note of, thank you to you all and especially Margaret Edwards, Jess Talbot, Elaine Dawson-Scott and Harry and Toby Barber for their amazing support, help and hard work that made this possible. Thanks also to Sean from Lidl, Hawick, Susan the Community Champion for Morrisons and Caroline Comfort who donated ingredients.