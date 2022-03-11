Sukie bakes up some scones for Ukraine

Sukie and Bill Barber. Photo: Stuart Cobley.

Bill and Sukie Barber, who have baked thousands of scones and other baked goods for charities in Nepal and Africa for several years, but the Ukrainian conflict has urged them to raise funds for those displaced by Vladimir Putin’s horrific invasion.

'Sukie’s Scones for Ukraine' will be held on Friday, March 18, in 1 Tower St Selkirk, from 9am-5pm.

Sukie said: “Please come out and support us raising money to help those in desperate need in Ukraine. The money raised will be sent via the Disasters Emergency Committee.

“All the usual scones, cakes, biscuits, shortbread and quiches as well as jams and chutneys, will be on sale.”