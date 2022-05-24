Sue completes MND walking challenge

Although her disease meant she couldn’t do the scrabbling and uneven parts of the Way, she walked a staggering 100 miles unaided – or as she says, “with her two walking aids – a hand to hold, and muscly-types on each side of every stile to give her a boost over and a soft landing down.”
Over 180 friends and family joined her for parts of the walk, while four “whole-hoggers” walked the whole 268 miles. In total, the group walked a staggering 6,000 miles, raising nearly £55,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Anyone wanting to read more about her challenge can do so at https://bit.ly/3yXmOc0 .