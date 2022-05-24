Sue completes MND walking challenge

Sue Fletcher Watts, who has motor neurone disease, led her family and friends for the seven-mile stretch from Mounthooly Bunkhouse into Kirk Yetholm ahead of schedule at 3pm on Saturday, completing her dream to walk the Pennine Way in one go.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:58 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:59 pm
Sue Fletcher Watts arrives at Kirk Yetholm on Saturday, along with her fellow walkers.
Although her disease meant she couldn’t do the scrabbling and uneven parts of the Way, she walked a staggering 100 miles unaided – or as she says, “with her two walking aids – a hand to hold, and muscly-types on each side of every stile to give her a boost over and a soft landing down.”

Over 180 friends and family joined her for parts of the walk, while four “whole-hoggers” walked the whole 268 miles. In total, the group walked a staggering 6,000 miles, raising nearly £55,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Anyone wanting to read more about her challenge can do so at https://bit.ly/3yXmOc0 .

MND