Steph calls it a day after 41 years

Steph Bell celebrates her retirement from Borders College.

Principal and Chief Executive Pete Smith attended the celebration lunch held at the Hawick

Campus and gave an overview of Steph’s career spanning an amazing 41 years.

Steph pre-dates Borders College, having started her employment working as a Catering

lecturer at the Henderson Technical College from April 1981. In 1984 Steph attended Jordan

Hill College to undertake her TQFE qualification.

One of Steph’s many successes, whilst working as Chef School Development Manager

within BC Consultants, was the management of an EU innovative funded project. Through

the success of this project, Borders College was successful in winning a number of

prestigious awards.

In 2010 BC Consultants staff, including Steph, merged back into Borders College, rebranded

as the Business Development Unit, and now known as DEBI. Throughout Steph’s career

within the College, she has loyally served five Principals, engaged and worked with

numerous employers within the region and beyond, mentored internal staff, and supported

over 1,000 students through various qualifications.

Katharine Mathison, Director of DEBI commented:

“Steph, we will miss you so much, the DEBI will not be the same without you. Good Luck for

the future and enjoy every minute of your retirement.

“I am sure you will all agree that Steph has more than earned her retirement and we wish

her all the very best for the new chapter in her life.