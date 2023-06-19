Step into nature

News you can trust since 1855
The Berwickshire Naturalists group is already planning celebrations as it approaches its 200th anniversary in eight years’ time.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:37 BST
Berwickshire Naturalists on a recent trip to see Carolside gardens. Photo: Susan Hughes.Berwickshire Naturalists on a recent trip to see Carolside gardens. Photo: Susan Hughes.
Berwickshire Naturalists on a recent trip to see Carolside gardens. Photo: Susan Hughes.

Founded in 1831, the group’s aim is to help folk explore the history, wildlife and the changing natural life of the Scottish Borderlands.

Member Alan Hughes said: “This year we have organised field trips for members to an archaeological hill walk near Kirk Yetholm, a visit to Carolside Gardens (see photograph above) and the Trimontium Roman Museum in Melrose.

"We shall shortly visit Coldingham Priory, search for the rare Northern Brown Argus butterfly at St Abbs, visit Ancrum’s Monteith Mausoleum, St Mary’s Church at Haddington and tour Berwick’s Elizabethan Walls.”New members are most welcome, please visit www.bnc1831.co.uk for details.

