Step into nature

Berwickshire Naturalists on a recent trip to see Carolside gardens. Photo: Susan Hughes.

Founded in 1831, the group’s aim is to help folk explore the history, wildlife and the changing natural life of the Scottish Borderlands.

Member Alan Hughes said: “This year we have organised field trips for members to an archaeological hill walk near Kirk Yetholm, a visit to Carolside Gardens (see photograph above) and the Trimontium Roman Museum in Melrose.

