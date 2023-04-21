News you can trust since 1855
Sprouting success in Berwickshire

John Lamont MP has praised R&K Drysdales, based near Cockburnspath, as a "real Scottish Borders success story".

By Kevin Janiak
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:36 BST
John Lamont MP on a visit to R&K Drysdales.John Lamont MP on a visit to R&K Drysdales.
During the visit, Mr Lamont was given a tour of the plant and learned more about the innovative methods which have led Drysdales to become one of the UK’s largest Brussel sprout producers.

He said: “R&K Drysdales is a real Scottish Borders success story … one of the largest independent employers in the region, employing between 130 to 300 people at any one time.

“It is great to see their commitment to supporting the local community by providing great quality jobs and working with schools to help children learn skills for the future.”

