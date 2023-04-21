Sprouting success in Berwickshire
John Lamont MP has praised R&K Drysdales, based near Cockburnspath, as a "real Scottish Borders success story".
During the visit, Mr Lamont was given a tour of the plant and learned more about the innovative methods which have led Drysdales to become one of the UK’s largest Brussel sprout producers.
He said: “R&K Drysdales is a real Scottish Borders success story … one of the largest independent employers in the region, employing between 130 to 300 people at any one time.
“It is great to see their commitment to supporting the local community by providing great quality jobs and working with schools to help children learn skills for the future.”