Speculation over charity's future

Borders Pet Rescue, Hawick.

It’s “business as usual” at a Hawick pet charity outlet despite ongoing speculation over its future.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The premises currently occupied by Borders Pet Rescue on the town’s High Street were recently acquired by new owners.

This led to concern being raised locally and online that the popular outlet was to close its doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a spokesperson for the charity has issued a statement to address those concerns.

They said: “We know there’s been some speculation online about the future of our Hawick shop.

“At this stage, we’re still awaiting clarification from the new owner, and we’re working to get more information.

“In the meantime, it’s business as usual at our Hawick shop, and our team is here as always to welcome you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate that many of you have questions, but at this time, our staff and volunteers don’t have any further details.

“The best way to stay up to date is by keeping an eye on our social media pages or signing up for our newsletter, where we’ll share any updates as soon as we have them.

“Thank you for your patience and support.”

Registered charity Borders Pet Rescue has been dedicated to the rescue and re-homing of domestic pets in the Scottish Borders since 1988.

Its mission is twofold: to find suitable loving homes for abandoned and unwanted pets, and to promote responsible pet ownership through education and training.