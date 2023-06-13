Special Jim Clark weekend in Duns

Jim Clark.

The celebration, organised by the Jim Clark Trust, will bring together some of the classic cars driven by Jim during that era, including a range of old Formula 1 and single-seaters and for the first time in Scotland, Jim's 1967 Indianapolis 500 car will also be on show.

Clive Chapman, son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman, will attend along with members of Classic Team Lotus. There will also be several craft stalls and a bouncy castle.

The weekend will also see the launch of a new book comprising a special collection of more than 100 pictures taken by local photographer and farmer Eric Bryce, who followed Jim around the UK during the early 1960s.

Doug Niven, a cousin of Jim and founder member of the Jim Clark Trust, said: "So far we've had people in Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand the USA and across Europe phoning to ask for details and saying they will be coming which is great to hear.

"There's also a team coming from Ollon-Villars in Switzerland who in 2025 are holding a hill climb in honour of Jim, who competed in their event in 1962 and 1965, so these guys are coming over from Switzerland just to be here for the weekend.”