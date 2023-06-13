News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Special Jim Clark weekend in Duns

A special event to mark the 60th anniversary of Jim Clark's first World Championship success will be held at Duns Castle next weekend (June 24 and 25).
By Kevin Janiak
Published 13th Jun 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 09:14 BST
Jim Clark.Jim Clark.
Jim Clark.

The celebration, organised by the Jim Clark Trust, will bring together some of the classic cars driven by Jim during that era, including a range of old Formula 1 and single-seaters and for the first time in Scotland, Jim's 1967 Indianapolis 500 car will also be on show.

Clive Chapman, son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman, will attend along with members of Classic Team Lotus. There will also be several craft stalls and a bouncy castle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weekend will also see the launch of a new book comprising a special collection of more than 100 pictures taken by local photographer and farmer Eric Bryce, who followed Jim around the UK during the early 1960s.

Doug Niven, a cousin of Jim and founder member of the Jim Clark Trust, said: "So far we've had people in Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand the USA and across Europe phoning to ask for details and saying they will be coming which is great to hear.

Most Popular

"There's also a team coming from Ollon-Villars in Switzerland who in 2025 are holding a hill climb in honour of Jim, who competed in their event in 1962 and 1965, so these guys are coming over from Switzerland just to be here for the weekend.”

Commenting ahead of the weekend Alick Hay, the Laird of Duns Castle, said: “Jim still is an iconic local hero and it is important that we continue to celebrate his achievements.”

Related topics:Jim ClarkSwitzerland