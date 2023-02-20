SPaRKs will fly at MacArts

Sam Johnston and Billy Kennedy are raring to go.

Billy Kennedy will be a main feature in an emotionally-charged fundraising evening for the SPaRKs music and mental health project, of which he has become the patron and mentor.

SPaRKs (Song-writing Performance and Recording Kick-starters) have been working with Billy in a pilot 12-week program funded by the Harris Trust, which also installed a recording studio at Selkirk High School in 2021.

Billy has been travelling from Glasgow every week to support ambitious music student Sam Johnston, who is 21, from Earlston, who leads the group.

SPaRKs have been making use of the recording facilities and Billy’s expertise to develop their confidence, musical abilities and support mental health.

The Harris Trust is now looking to welcome all in the community to this pay-what-you-can-afford event, with performances by Haiver (Billy’s new band), Glasgow’s Community Swimming Pool, local band Three Out Of Four, and SPaRKs.

And with donations of raffle prizes from Frightened Rabbit and other artists in the music industry, it’s sure to be a night not to be missed.

Jane Macdonell, Harris Trust Trustee, said: “We are looking forward to joining SPaRKs, Billy Kennedy, and the other performers at MacArts on March 3.

"This has been a thoroughly rewarding exercise and a pleasure for the Harris Trust to support.

"Sam is a phenomenal force of energy at the helm of this project, and it has been a pleasure to watch SPaRKs grow in recent weeks.

"The vision was to provide opportunities for young people in the music industry and nurture their confidence, and it’s exciting to finally see everything coming together."

"Billy has been an invaluable guiding source here, providing young people with real-life industry stories and insights.