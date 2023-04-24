Southern fans can claim 20% off tickets as grapple stars come to MacArts

Taylor Bryden, who'll be taking on former TNA Impact champ Doug Williams.

The W3L is a touring group that presents American-style wrestling events across the UK, and it’s proved to be incredibly popular in the past, particularly with families and children.

It hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad, including former WWE stars and top names from TV and major streaming platforms, including the WWE Network.

Now the circus is once again coming to Galashiels with lights, cameras and plenty of action as the organisation celebrates 20 years in the business.

Matches will be taped for W3L’s popular YouTube series Wrestling Showdown which can be viewed every week at W3LNetwork.com and is a great way of getting a taste for W3L action before attending.

World renowned star Doug Williams will be competing on this tour. Williams, from London, has experienced success in America as a former TNA Impact Wrestling X Division Champion, former TNA Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champion and former NWA Tag Team Champion.

Doug will have a tough opponent in Galashiels as he challenges the reigning W3L World Champion “Tier Zero”, Taylor Bryden.

In addition to the blockbuster main event, there’s also the return to Galashiels of popular former champion Mike Musso, who will be looking to finally settle the score with the controversial Lou King Sharp … Mike’s first in-ring appearance in Galashiels since December 2019!

The event will also feature a Women’s Championship match as Brodie Adler defends against Ruby Roberts and many more of your favourite W3L stars!

Doors ppen at 6.15pm with the first match set to take to the ring at 6.45pm.

Tickets: ringside front row £16, general admission £14, concession £12, family of four £46) are available at www.W3Lwrestling.com (use the code SOUTHERN when ordering to get that discount).

