Souters’ frank views on PM’s parties

The Selkirk woman who said she believes Boris Johnson "needs a kick up the a**e" on Channel 4 News.

However, if Mr Lamont wanted to judge the opinion of his constituents on the matter, he could do worse than check out a voxpop section filmed in Selkirk by Channel 4 news last week, when residents were asked how they felt about the now infamous parties.

One lady, who was not named, made her point of view particularly clear, and her comments have since gone viral.

Asked about Boris Johnson, she said: “Oh, he needs a kick up the a**e, him.”

And should he resign, asked the journalist.

She said: “Absolutely, but he’ll no dae the decent thing, will he?”

The reporter went on to question two young mothers who gave birth to children during lockdown, named as “floating voters” Nicola and Laura.

One said: “It’s just the things that were not available that are normally available for people who are pregnant … especially first-time mums who haven't had that experience before, and he’s having a party.

"It’s pretty disgraceful, and yes, I think he should go.”

The other mum agreed, saying: “There were some mums … I didn’t have to do it … but they had to give birth on their own.

"So if that was me, and I was then finding out that Boris Johnson’s had a party in his garden … that’s a terrifying thing to have to do on your own. It's just disgraceful.”