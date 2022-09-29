SNP veteran nominated for Lifetime Achievement award

Mid-Berwickshire Councillor Donald Moffat, who is up for a lifetime achievement award.

The nominees for the 2022 Councillor Awards have been announced.

Now running for its fifth year, the awards aim to showcase the vital contributions councillors make across Scotland.

Almost 100 nominations were received across five categories: Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Resilience and Recovery and Young Councillor of the Year.

The SNP’s Donald Moffat, who represents the Mid-Berwickshire ward, has been nominated in the Lifetime Achievement category, where the other nominee is the late Malcolm Cunning, who represented Glasgow City Council for Labour until his death recently.

Mr Moffat, vice chair of Berwickshire Area Forum and member of the council’s Local Review Body, was re-elected at the Local Elections in May this year.

Councillor Fay Sinclair, SNP for Galashiels & District, is also nominated in the Resilience and Recovery category.

Last year Galashiels & District representative Councillor Euan Jardine – now council leader – won the Resilience and Recovery Award after he went above and beyond during the pandemic.

The awards ceremony is to take place on Wednesday, October 12, at the Marryat Hall in Dundee. The ceremony is also to be broadcast on YouTube.

The awards are jointly run by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) with the support of CCLA Investment Management.

Jonathan Carr-West, the chief executive of LGIU, said: “In a year like no other, councillors up and down the country have once again been working tirelessly to address the needs of their residents and bring much needed leadership to communities that are struggling day in and day out.

“The 2022 Councillor Awards short-list is a reflection of the dedication and resilience shown by councillors during some of the most turbulent and worrying years in recent history.

“From supporting communities through flooding emergencies and fires to welcoming refugees from Ukraine into our local communities, these councillors are some of the most committed elected representatives across Scotland. We’re incredibly proud to showcase their stories in this year’s short-list.

