Small story, mighty punch

MacArts in Galashiels is set to host The Tideline Runners Theatre Company with their latest touring show, The Smallest Story, on Wednesday, May 10 at 7.30pm.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 9th May 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:00 BST
The Smallest Story, at MacArts tomorrow evening (May 10).The Smallest Story, at MacArts tomorrow evening (May 10).
The Smallest Story, at MacArts tomorrow evening (May 10).

The Smallest Story, written by Robert Flynn, is the back-to-front love story of Charlie and Amy Donnelly.

At turns tenderly heartwarming and hilarious, the play follows Charlie as he comes to terms with losing Amy by remembering their time together in reverse order, back to the point that they first met.

The play enjoyed a run at The Kings Head in London where Francesca Mepham of Carn’s Theatre Passion described it as “A ‘comedy-drama about how to survive grief’ [that] displays everything that is so joyous about living”.

Most Popular

And Rachael Simmons of the Everything Theatre Company said: “The Smallest Story Ever Told packs a mighty punch … this play made you grateful for health, happiness and memories.”

Tickets can be purchased through the MacArts website Macarts.scot

