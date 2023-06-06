Skids kick off at MacArts

Skids return to MacArts next week.

On Thursday, June 15, Scottish punk legends The Skids make their third visit to Galashiels.

To coincide with the release of their new album, Destination Dusseldorf, the band are bound not to disappoint their army of fans.

We’re told there are still a few tickets available, but this is close to being sold out so don’t leave it to chance, buy in advance.

Local support comes from 3 out of 4.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Advance tickets (£25.50) are on sale at www.MacArts.com

Then on Friday, June 16, there’s an evening with Romeo Stodart from The Magic Numbers.

Stodart started playing music at a young age, inspired by artists such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys and The Kinks.

He formed The Magic Numbers in 2002 with his sister, bassist and vocalist Michele Stodart, and two school friends, drummer Sean Gannon and keyboardist Angela Gannon.

The band’s distinctive sound, which blends indie rock, folk and pop influences, quickly gained attention, and they signed with Heavenly Records in 2004.

Their self-titled debut album, released in 2005, was a critical and commercial success, topping the UK album charts and earning them a Mercury Prize nomination.

Stodart’s songwriting on the album was praised for its emotional depth, catchy melodies and intricate harmonies, with highlights including ‘Love Me Like You’, ‘Forever Lost’ and ‘I See You, You See Me’.

Tickets (£15) are on sale at www.MacArts.com

Then on Saturday, June 17, Darren McGarvey brings his new show, centred around his recent book The Social Distance Between us, promising to confront the scandal of class-inequality with passion, humility and an optimal dose of humour.

He will be signing copies of his book after the show.

