Sir Walter looks over Galashiels
The latest mural installed in Galashiels by Energise Galashiels Trust is a big hit with locals and visitors alike, say organisers.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 2:02 pm
The huge mural depicting Sir Walter Scott, located opposite the Royal Bank Of Scotland Building in Bank Close, was designed by local artists ans community members, and hand-painted on the wall by members of the Global Street Art team.
Debbie Paterson, trust volunteer, said: “We were keen to highlight Sir Walter Scott’s connection to Galashiels. The response from the public has been brilliant and people are enjoying the six murals we’ve installed. Each mural has its own story, but collectively they add year-round vibrancy.”