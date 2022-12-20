Silver Band delivers the gift of music to happy Souters

The Selkirk Silver Band's Christmas Concert is a highlight for many Souters.

Highlights of the night included a visit from Santa Claus, who had presents for some of the younger members of the audience.

The Selkirk Silver Band Learners Group, who have all been playing under a year, also gave a short performance, accompanied by a few members of the current band, much to the delight of the audience.

Life memberships of the Scottish Brass Band Association were presented by band chairman Chris Highton to Andy Holmes, Stuart Kemp and Colin Kemp for 50 years of playing in Selkirk Silver Band and an honorary membership to John Stratford for non-playing service as the band’s secretary for the last 30 years.

John Stratford, Andy Holmes, Stuart Kemp and Colin Kemp, who all received long-service medals.

Border Safeguard sponsored the concert.

The band takes the applause at the end of the concert.

The band belted out many festive tunes.

There was a special appearance from this chap.

