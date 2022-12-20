Silver Band delivers the gift of music to happy Souters
A packed out Victoria Hall enjoyed some festive classics and some hilarious musical numbers by compere John Nichol at Selkirk Silver Band’s Christmas Concert on Saturday.
Highlights of the night included a visit from Santa Claus, who had presents for some of the younger members of the audience.
The Selkirk Silver Band Learners Group, who have all been playing under a year, also gave a short performance, accompanied by a few members of the current band, much to the delight of the audience.
Life memberships of the Scottish Brass Band Association were presented by band chairman Chris Highton to Andy Holmes, Stuart Kemp and Colin Kemp for 50 years of playing in Selkirk Silver Band and an honorary membership to John Stratford for non-playing service as the band’s secretary for the last 30 years.
Border Safeguard sponsored the concert.