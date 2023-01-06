Show jumper aims to clear a planning hurdle

The arena would be made up of fibre sands and rubber chips, and surrounded by post and rail fencing.

A Borders show jumper is hoping to clear a planning hurdle and bring her passion for horse riding a little closer to home.

Emma McGarvie has loved riding since the age of four and now competes in show jumping competitions.

She has just submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council to build an all-weather riding arena to train and exercise her horses beside her home at Law View in the village of Lanton in Jedburgh.

The arena would improve training provision for the horses and also result in less travel time.

The 43×22 metre flat arena is earmarked for a field currently used as grazing land for the horses and would be made up of fibre sands and rubber chips and surrounded by post and rail fencing.

The arena is intended for private use only and is not overlooked by any neighbours.

In her submission with the application, Emma says: “Horse-riding is a life-long passion of mine. I was put on a pony at the age of four and have continued to enjoy riding horses right up to the present day.

“Riding is my main hobby and as well as riding for fun and to enjoy the countryside, I also compete in show jumping, dressage and eventing.

“I am applying for planning permission to build an all-weather riding arena in my field next to my house for my personal use. An arena would allow me to train my horses for all that I need them to be able to do at home without having to transport them out.

“This would be much more convenient and save me a huge amount of time. It would also allow me to exercise them a lot more quickly and efficiently, which would help their mental and physical well-being.

