Should we pay for King’s party?

Should SBC use tax-payers' money to help fund King Charles III's coronation parties in the Borders?

Council staff are also set for a day’s holiday to mark the coronation, with council buildings set to close on May 8. However, the £50,000 fund has understandably not been universally welcomed, with some councillors questioning if it is a proper use of money at a time when services are being cut.

Hawick councillor Clair Ramage said: “I have no problem if communities want to celebrate the King’s coronation celebration and communities can get together to organise this if needed. I understand that in Selkirk two groups are organising events for the coronation without SBC funding them. Why can this not be the policy throughout the Borders? Cutbacks are having to be made and concerns discussed about the current cost of living crisis that people, across our area, are currently experiencing.”

And Galashiels councillor Fay Sinclair told us: ““For the administration to propose dipping into reserves to fund parties is frankly tone-deaf. With soaring inflation, we are having to consider putting up charges to deliver essential services, but at the same time the Conservatives say £50k can be found for taxpayer-funded parties.

“People can choose to mark the King’s Coronation in May, but at a time when lots of people are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table due to the cost of living crisis, we don’t think it is right to use public funds in this way.”

Ms Sinclair has lodged an amendment to distribute the £50k to Borders foodbanks and community larders.

However, Hawick councillor Stuart Marshall said: “If communities and neighbourhoods wish to mark this historic occasion then I think we as a council must provide that support whether it be financial or otherwise.

“I fully accept that our economic climate at the moment is very worrying, and many people and businesses whom I represent are suffering real hardship.