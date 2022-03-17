Shear delight as Jedburgh girl's haircut boosts charity coffers

Abbie with Gemma Murdoch from GE Hair. Photo: Bill McBurnie.

Abbie Burt, from Jedburgh, marked her 9th birthday by having 16 inches of her beautiful golden hair cut.

And she netted a hair-raising £456 in sponsorship for the Little Princes Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

The Edenside Primary pupil was inspired to donate her lifetime of hair to the charity which relies solely on the efforts of community fundraisers.

Her mum, Joanna, told the Southern that she is so proud of her daughter.

"She said: “Abbie’s always had really long hair, she’s never had more than a trim. She wanted it cut but didn’t want her hair to go to waste, and told me she thought it would be nice to give another child the opportunity to have beautiful long hair like hers.

"We had a look at charities online and found The Little Princess Trust, and when I told Abbie about it, she said that’s where she wanted her hair to go.”

The nine year old is close to raising £550 in sponsorship – the amount it costs to create each wig.

"She was really shocked at the cost, but every penny raised will go towards the styling and fitting of the wig made from Abbie’s hair.

Abbie braved the shears at GE Hair in Jedburgh, and is now styling a chin-grazing bob.

"She’s got a wee bob now and absolutely loves it,” says Joanna. “Because it was so long, she’s not been able to style it herself and its been so tuggy. She has a new lease of life since having it cut and being able to brush it herself.”

“She’s such a kind little girl and she’s done such a lovely thing which will make another child happy.”

Asked how she felt when the hairdresser snipped off her long tresses, Abbie told us: “Happy, I really like my new hairstyle. It does feel strange having it short. I keep touching it and brushing it.”

Describing how it feels knowing that another child will be wearing her hair, Abbie said: “It makes me feel proud of myself because I know that I am making another child happy at this sad time.”