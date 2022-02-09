Selkirk’s top brass head to nationals

Selkirk Silver Band's ensemble, who won a gold award in the under-16s section.

Conductor Colin Kemp accompanied the youths to the Scottish Borders Brass Band Association Youth Solo and Ensemble Contest in Hawick, where they received golden recognition.

Heartiest congratulations go to Iris Deane who gained a gold award in the 12-and-under section, and to Ryan Borthwick, who won a gold award in the under-16 section and took overall first place in that category.

The band also entered the ensemble contest, and were successful in gaining a gold award in the under-16 section.

Iris Deane

The ensemble included players Iris Deane, Ellen Douglas, William Scott and Ryan Borthwick.

They all qualify for the Scottish Championships on March 26.