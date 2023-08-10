Selkirk’s tech clinic goes on the road

Directors Dorothy Torrance and Sue Briggs at the Selkirk General Store.

A ‘let there be light’ bid is on the agenda at a Borders supermarket.

A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for a major upgrade of the lighting provision in the car park at the Aldi store in King Street, Galashiels.

A supporting statement with the application says: “Aldi intend to upgrade and retain their existing car park lighting provision and install new car park lighting provisions within their car park at the existing Galashiels store to accommodate the car park extension recently approved under planning permission and to improve the stores energy output.

“These proposals will enhance the overall health and safety of the site for customers and staff members alike by ensuring the car park is well-lit during the stores operational hours.

“In order to further improve the store’s sustainability credentials and align with the majority of other Aldi stores in Scotland, the car park lighting proposed will be timer operated. This is a standard process used across the wider Aldi estate and prevents the wastage of electricity during the unoccupied hours of the store.

“Additionally, this system creates less light pollution in and protects the amenity of the surrounding area.”

There are currently eight lighting columns which are due to be retained and upgraded to be fitted with new single LED heads.