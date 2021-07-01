Selkirk woman's baby joy following 20 years of pain

Endometriosis sufferer Tao McCready, who has beaten the odds by conceiving naturally.

Tao McCready, who is 36, suffers from endometriosis – a highly painful condition in which tissue cells like the ones found in the womb is found elsewhere in the body – and adenomyosis – where these tissues grow into the muscular wall of the uterus.

Tao says the condition was misdiagnosed for more than 17 years, and she had suffered multiple miscarriages throughout her 20s.

Tao, who heads a Borders support group which supports people with the condition, explained: “I was told from the age of 13 that it was all in my head.

In Tao's scan, right next to a new cyst was her unexpected miracle.

"When I finally got the diagnosis, it was bitter-sweet. You need to manage these pains and there is not a quick fix, it will continue to spread throughout the body.

"I have always wanted to have a family, so I refused the treatment of hysterectomy.”

However, last year, Tao required surgery after her condition caused something called ‘kissing ovaries’, in which they are fused to the womb.

She recovered well from this, but had to get a fertility test done.

Tao is now six months pregnant.

She said: “Two days before Christmas my bloods came back saying I was infertile. It was not the best Christmas.”

She then started a course of chemical menopause to start her IVF treatment, but she said it seemed the side-effects were “horrific”.

She added: "When I went up to see the fertility specialist, I had to take the bathroom bucket as I was throwing up all the time … not the best look in a waiting room during Covid.

"During the appointment, the specialist did a scan and found a cyst growing and my heart sank.

"But right next to the cyst was our little baby, who was conceived naturally and I was six weeks pregnant.

"Somehow he had got through chemical menopause, and he did two fingers up to that and said he was coming.

"I didn’t believe him at first. But when we came out of the appointment all the reception staff cheered.

"We had never got past the eight-week mark before, so now at 24 weeks, it’s amazing.

"Right now, I don’t feel any pain, but I can feel him kicking me.

"We never really expected to experience this, as it’s such a rare form of endometriosis that I have got.

"Even the specialists were amazed that I managed to conceive naturally.

"It’s easy to say it’s a miracle, but I have to be realistic and say it’s because of the specialists.

"We are so lucky to have been able to see them … I think in the world there are only around 200 of them.

"I know my journey is not all over, I know that in the moment I’m pain-free for the first time in over 20 years.

"I know it will come back.