Selkirk joins Hawick in announcing plans for 2022 Common Riding

Standard Bearer Craig Monks casts the Colours in June 2019. The popular event didn't take place the next two years.

Like all other Borders festivals, the town’s Common Riding had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic sliced through normality and closed everything down.

However, there are increased hopes this year that something close to a full programme of events can be planned, and town officials are currently in the process of seeking out representatives.

Johnnie Thomson, clerk to the Selkirk Common Riding Trust, said: “Given the recent easing of restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, which required the cancellation of Border Common Ridings and Festivals in 2020 and 2021, Selkirk Common Riding Trustees have now placed the customary advertisement seeking applications for the positions of Royal Burgh Standard Bearer and Attendants in relation to this year's Common Riding on Friday, June 17.

“Whilst there is a recognition that there still remains the risk of further variants of the virus to come, the trustees will, of course, make all the necessary arrangements in compliance with whatever prevailing restrictions there may be, and work very closely with the Safety Advisory Group at Scottish Borders Council.