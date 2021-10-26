Selkirk goes back in time to relive the days of the "Shirra"

Pat Alexander, Agnes Mitchell, George Renton and Janice Renton in period costume. Photo: Grant Kinghorn.

And, with the great writer’s 250th anniversary celebrations taking place this year, the annual event on Saturday took on more significance, and enjoyed many visitors to the town.

Souters dressed in their period costume and the usual practices took place, along with a few new ones.

Maistress of Scott’s Selkirk, Viv Ross, was delighted.

She said: “It was fantastic. We had kept everything to the High Street and it was very busy all day.

"We moved the very popular courtroom dramas to the County Hotel, and that worked really well, and it allowed us to keep open the courtroom itself for visitors to come in and have a look.