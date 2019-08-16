Selkirk folk get a bit woolly headed for Hatfest

Selkirk’s Souter Stormers are warming up their needles once again, and they hope that this latest wheeze will cap them all.

This time, they are preparing for a new national Hatfest, which will take place in the royal burgh in the week September 7-14.

Souter Stormers initially yarnbombed the town and surrounding area in 2015, covering just about everything that didn’t move (and some that did) in knitted splendour, and the event caught the eye of the nation.

This year, there will again be a lot of street decorations – look out for some warm looking safety cones!

A spokesperson for the group told us: “Nearly 200 school children from town and valleys schools have also decorated wee cones which will be wearing wee hats.”

However, they will also be producing a series of Border Bunnets, which will all be for sale or auction at the end of the week at a Mad Hatters Tea Party at the Haining on Saturday, September 14 at 3pm.

And who better to auction them off, than telly’s maddest hatter, Anita Manning from Bargain Hunt and Antiques Roadtrip, with all proceeds being donated to Alzheimer Scotland.

There will be many walkers in and around the town during the same week for the Scottish Borders Walking festival , and some will be staying on for the tea party and auction.

If you can’t make it to the tea party, but still fancy your chances at winning one of the group’s titfers, you will be able to place a silent bid beforehand at 1 Tower Street in the previous week.