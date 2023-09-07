Selkirk Ex Standard Bearers enjoy Charity Rideout
Saturday, September 2, saw the annual Selkirk Royal and Ancient Burgh Ex Standard Bearers Charity Rideout take place.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:16 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The route this year saw the riders take in the South Marches along to the south of Selkirk stopping off in Midlem and just outside Lilliesleaf before eventually returning to Selkirk via the Riddell Estate and the Gala Rig.
Once there the riders enjoyed a canter up the home straight before returning to Selkirk.
This year’s chosen charities were “My Name’s Doddie Foundation” and “The Harris Trust”.
Riders and supporters enjoyed an evening’s entertainment following the ride in Selkirk Conservative Club.
Pictures: Grant Kinghorn.