Selkirk caravan park reopens

The upgrade includes 10 new electric hook-up points.

Park operators Live Borders commenced upgrade works earlier this month, with the support of Scottish Borders Council, who approved an improvement fund of £150,000.

Upgrades included the full refurbishment of the shower block, new ramps for disabled accessibility, the construction of a new sluice area, and the installation of ten new electrical hook up points.

Improvements to the bin storage and recycling facilities have also been carried out, along with the marking up of the hard pitches.

For the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with Scottish Government policy at the time, it was designated as the Borders base for the travelling community.

It was an official travellers site from April 2020 until July of last year.

Ewan Jackson, CEO of Live Borders, said: “It is fantastic to have the Selkirk caravan park reopening for visitors. The new and improved facilities will make it a draw for tourists to come and base themselves in Selkirk and explore the Borders.

“We have worked closely with Scottish Borders Council, the Victoria Park Action Group as well as Selkirkshire councillors. We will be promoting the caravan park throughout the summer and hope to attract visitors from far and wide. I would like to thank all parties for their contributions in helping achieve this reopening. It is very positive news for Selkirk and for wider tourism in the region."

Councillor Julie Pirone, SBC’s executive member for Community and Culture, said: “This is great news for Selkirk. I am really pleased that we’ve been able to support Live Borders in making these improvements to the Victoria Park site, which will offer accommodation to visitors to the Scottish Borders, including those coming in less than 100 days for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in August.