Sekirk haggis hunters keep up tradition
While ongoing Covid-19 concerns ensured the annual Great Selkirk Haggis Hunt was once again greatly diminished, a small group of organisers kept the tradition going by marching up Selkirk Hill on Sunday.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 10:08 am
It’s an event run by regulars of the Town Arms pub that has seen upwards of 500 people attempting to catch their dinner, with kids armed with baggie nets and home-made bows and arrows.
Organiser Davie Scott said: "It's an event run by regulars of the Town Arms pub that has seen upwards of 500 people attempting to catch their dinner, with kids armed with baggie nets and home-made bows and arrows.
