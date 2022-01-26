Sekirk haggis hunters keep up tradition

The hunters head up the Hill on Sunday. Photo: Grant Kinghorn (who also took the video, shown below).

It’s an event run by regulars of the Town Arms pub that has seen upwards of 500 people attempting to catch their dinner, with kids armed with baggie nets and home-made bows and arrows.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Davie Scott said: “It’s an event run by regulars of the Town Arms pub that has seen upwards of 500 people attempting to catch their dinner, with kids armed with baggie nets and home-made bows and arrows.