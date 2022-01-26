Sekirk haggis hunters keep up tradition

While ongoing Covid-19 concerns ensured the annual Great Selkirk Haggis Hunt was once again greatly diminished, a small group of organisers kept the tradition going by marching up Selkirk Hill on Sunday.

By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 10:08 am
The hunters head up the Hill on Sunday. Photo: Grant Kinghorn (who also took the video, shown below).

It’s an event run by regulars of the Town Arms pub that has seen upwards of 500 people attempting to catch their dinner, with kids armed with baggie nets and home-made bows and arrows.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Organiser Davie Scott said: “It’s an event run by regulars of the Town Arms pub that has seen upwards of 500 people attempting to catch their dinner, with kids armed with baggie nets and home-made bows and arrows.

It’s an event run by regulars of the Town Arms pub.”