Seeds planted for Hawick community garden

The glasshouse in Wilton Lodge Park.

The greenhouse, complete with cold frames is at Wilton Lodge Park and has been designed, built and erected by Griffin Glasshouses from Ropley in Hampshire.

“It is a magnificent piece of engineering and a sheer delight to work in,” said Lisa Brydon, the Community Greenspace Officer (gardening and food production) for Scottish Borders Council, who is responsible for the running of the greenhouse.

The glasshouse replaces an old aluminium-framed greenhouse, that had become very run down and dilapidated.

The 30 volunteers for whom Lisa is responsible are busy getting ready for the first planting and growing season in the greenhouse, which was completed last year.

“It is now a hive of activity and for the first time we have cold frames, allowing us to harden off plants before they are put out into the garden,” added Lisa.

Linda Lane, managing director of the family-owned and managed Griffin Glasshouses, says that the size of the greenhouse meant that structural engineers had to sign off the design and the final building.

